3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,900

Very nice well kept 3 bdrm 2.5 bath brick ranch with full basement in great neighborhood. New heat pump, new water heater, all new windows and newer roof. Nice wide concrete drive and fenced in backyard. Bring offers! Motivated seller! Owner will negotiate allowances for upgrades.

Public transit bus set to launch in town of Bedford
Public transit bus set to launch in town of Bedford

After several years of brainstorming, a public transit bus is scheduled to launch in the Town of Bedford. Called the Otter Bus, the public transit system, in an effort led by the Bedford Community Health Foundation, will provide rides in a loop through the Town of Bedford aiming to provide access to needs like healthcare, food sources, and places of work.

