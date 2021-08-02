 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,500

Hard to find a gem like this in the city! Fresh landscaping welcomes you as you pull into the concrete driveway. Walk in to an open kitchen and living room with cathedral ceilings. Large main level master with jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Main level also houses laundry area and half bath. Upstairs you will find a loft area, two bedrooms and another full bath. Don't forget the entire your yard is fenced in so let the kids play and dogs run without worry! The basement has been finished and could be used as an extra bedroom with its own bath. A mini split has been recently installed to heat and cool this area. This area could be easily used as an AirBnB with a separate entrance and locked door to the rest of the home.

