3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,500

Rare Find in this neighborhood, Best kept secret in Lynchburg. Seldom come up for sale. Brick ranch, main level bedroom with bath, plus 2 other bedrooms with another bath in the hall. Great hardwood floors, Large Livingroom, nice dining room off eat-in kitchen. Glassed sun room , wonderful wood ceiling off back of house along with a sun deck. Width of property runs along Ivy Creek. Super family den in basement with gas logs in fireplace and half bath. Whole house Generator. Unfinished laundry room or workshop area. Both Propane tanks convey with house. Propane Fuel will be measured or filled so purchaser of house can buy.