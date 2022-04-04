3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900

Perfect for Investor & homeowners alike! This stunning and well-maintained 3BR/2.5BA two story luxury townhome is located within the highly desired community of Cornerstone and is perfect for the investor looking to expand their portfolio with a spectacular tenant-occupied (leased through June 30, 2022). The exterior is highlighted by its gorgeous stone siding, covered back patio with storage room and private concrete driveway behind the home. This townhouse boasts tile, carpet and hardwood design laminate floors as well as granite counter tops throughout. The main level's open floor plan offers: Welcoming foyer, spacious family room with bay window, stunning kitchen with breakfast area and access to back patio, half BA & laundry closet. The 2nd level is comprised of: Master suite with attached full BA, two additional BDs and shared hall full BA. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, LU bus line, churches, community pool. The community pool is available for a small yearly fee!