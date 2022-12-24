3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900

This is a must see! Like new, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home features main level living in the heart of Rivermont. The open floor plan welcomes you into the spacious living room with hardwood floors, beautiful stone fireplace with remote gas logs and vaulted ceilings. The large kitchen has custom cabinets, granite countertops, an eat at island and a new upgraded kitchen stove with convection oven (Sept 2022). Master bedroom has a private bath and large closet. With newly added flooring in the attic, there's lots of space for additional storage. Enjoy the rocking chair front porch and the back deck for entertaining. Conveniently located to Randolph College, University of Lynchburg and the downtown Lynchburg district.