 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900

This one level home, conveniently located between the two hospitals, sits on a cul-de-sac street in a private neighborhood. You won't be disappointed with this lovely updated ranch home! Updates include a kitchen renovation with granite counters with eased edges, high end cabinetry, stainless appliances. Master bath addition has carrera marble, doorless custom shower, bamboo flooring. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets with a custom closet system. Deck has Trex flooring. Screened porch on the main level. New roof and skylight added in 2017. New windows except basement and master bath were installed in 2020. Basement family room was remodeled in 2019 and unfinished space has a new utility sink and more electrical outlets were added. New K guard gutters added in 2019.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?
National News

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?

  • Updated

As large amounts of people remain unvaccinated, President Biden has decided enough is enough. The vaccine mandates could be a tipping point for the United States to receive enough vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under better control. Renowned law professor Lawrence Gostin, gives his knowledge if the mandate will stand in a court of law. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert