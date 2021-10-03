This one level home, conveniently located between the two hospitals, sits on a cul-de-sac street in a private neighborhood. You won't be disappointed with this lovely updated ranch home! Updates include a kitchen renovation with granite counters with eased edges, high end cabinetry, stainless appliances. Master bath addition has carrera marble, doorless custom shower, bamboo flooring. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets with a custom closet system. Deck has Trex flooring. Screened porch on the main level. New roof and skylight added in 2017. New windows except basement and master bath were installed in 2020. Basement family room was remodeled in 2019 and unfinished space has a new utility sink and more electrical outlets were added. New K guard gutters added in 2019.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900
