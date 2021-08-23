 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900

Welcome home to 3418 Summerville. This adorable Cape Cod features beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, lots of cabinets, great pantry with a window and a butlers pantry with built in glass cabinets. Large living room with gas log fireplace and built ins. Main floor has hardwoods, Original dental molding in living room, foyer and formal dining room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and lots of closets. Unfinished basement could be finished for more living space. Convenient to shopping, Randolph College, and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Public transit bus set to launch in town of Bedford
Local News

Public transit bus set to launch in town of Bedford

After several years of brainstorming, a public transit bus is scheduled to launch in the Town of Bedford. Called the Otter Bus, the public transit system, in an effort led by the Bedford Community Health Foundation, will provide rides in a loop through the Town of Bedford aiming to provide access to needs like healthcare, food sources, and places of work.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert