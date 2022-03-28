3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900

Welcome to 117 Woodberry Lane! This 3 BR, 2 bath home is conveniently located in a friendly neighborhood off of 221 with living room, kitchen and all 3 bedrooms on the main level. Plenty of options to enjoy being outside whether its hanging out on your huge front deck, grilling on the back deck or sitting on the paved patio while watching the kids/pets play in your large and mostly private backyard. The homes interior walls and trim were repainted in 2019. Per previous owner, the heatpump was replaced in 2016, and the roof, gutters and main level windows were replaced in or just prior to 2019. There is a large Family room or play room in the basement and another room the owner is currently using as a closet but could be used as an office, den or potentially another bedroom(no windows). There is still plenty of storage space left in the basement and there is also a storage shed to store your tools, toys and lawn equipment. Don't blink or this one will be gone!