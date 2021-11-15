 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $254,900

Well maintained brick ranch in quiet, well kept neighborhood convenient to Brookville schools. Features beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen and partially finished carport on the 3 bedroom, 2 bath main level. Replacement windows throughout. Basement family room with fireplace has plenty of space for a game of pool on pool table that conveys. Additional half bath with laundry combination and large workshop in basement. Additional refrigerator in basement conveys. Nice level backyard with 2 powered storage sheds that convey. New roof and water heater 2020.

