3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $255,000

Welcome home to this maintenance free, renovated ranch situated in a quiet neighborhood right off Leesville Rd. This charmer boasts 3 large bedrooms (including master), 2 full bathrooms, a living room and additional den with fireplace, and seperate dining room all on the first level alone. Dowstairs you will find another large finished den with fireplace, as well as a workshop, laundy room, and garage! brand new paint throughout including all ceilings. Kitchen cabinets just painted and new hardware added along with all new appliances and beautiful butcherblock countertops. New flooring throughout the entire home. This home also features a whole home water filtration system installed in 2020.

