3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $255,000

Almost new, lived in less that a year, Craftsman Design Luxury Townhouse in Brookville School District with gorgeous mountain views! This 3 bed 2.5 bath home has all the upgrades and NO CARPET! Wood Treads on interior stairs, Luxury Vinyl Flooring in main living areas, upper hallway, and bedrooms! Upgraded light colored granite, stainless appliances (including refrigerator), blinds throughout, washer/dryer convey, tile shower in primary bedroom, and more! Convenient to shopping, dining, Liberty University, and medical! This open concept floor plan features a kitchen and living space ideal for families and friends to gather. Upstairs, the master suite has a beautiful master bath and spacious walk-in closet and 2 additional bedrooms, full bath & laundry room. This community will offer a clubhouse with fitness center, pool, walking path & picnic areas around a serene pond. (Pool and Clubhouse have not been built).