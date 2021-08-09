Fresh, new, renovated & clean! MOVE RIGHT IN! New shutters, fresh paint & landscaping to include our flag! The modern kitchen with new stainless appliances, vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops & two toned cabinets. Beautiful HW floors throughout the main level, refinished & stained. The main level bath has a new double sink, shower insert & new bright LED lighting. All replacement windows throughout. The downstairs, finished off to a spacious den with a bonus room or a 4th bedroom possible, All new carpet. The full bath downstairs has shower, new vanity, & flooring. Surround sound & Entertainment center to convey. Unfinished side, bright & open for ample storage. New heat pump. Backyard features a large patio with a bar & firepit.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $258,900
