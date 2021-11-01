 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $259,900

Beautiful Brick Wonderfully Maintained Spacious multi level updated home offering plenty of entertaining space both inside and out in sought after Windsor Hills. From the rocking chair front porch to the serenity of the picturesque backyard & everything in between,this home has it! Step in the front door to the welcoming foyer w/ lovely ceramic tile and into the lg living room with timeless hardwoods w/enormous bay window to soak in the abundance of natural light. Your will also enjoy a lg dinning space & stunning renovated kitchen featuring white cabinets, stainless hardware, Granite, Subway tile, newer appliances(dishwasher 2021)& brand new floor. The kitchen has a side door that leads to the screened patio for relaxing with your morning coffee. Renovations throughout including fresh paint, light fixtures, flooring in kitchen & family rooms and much more. The amazing outdoor space incl.huge patio, mature hardwoods,workshop w/ electric,shed,fountain & the most beautiful flower/gardens

