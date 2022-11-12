Amazing location, almost brand new 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome! Enjoy the open floor-plan perfect for entertaining with many upgrades like stainless steel appliances, granite counters, vinyl plank, ceramic tile flooring, and more! Close to Liberty University and easy access to 460. Easy to show! Schedule your showing now!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $259,900
