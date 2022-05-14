Only 4 Year-old Ranch with Full Unfinished Basement & 2-car Garage on Cul-de-sac! From the moment you walk in the foyer, you'll love how much light fills the home, from the vaulted ceilings to windows all along the back wall. The beautiful hardwood floors & great room with a gas-log fireplace welcome you to the home. The open dining room & kitchen boast french doors to your private deck. The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen you'll find the main level laundry room, & access to the attached 2-car garage. The hardwood floors & vaulted ceilings continue into the Master Bedroom Suite, which boats of a walk-in closet & full bathroom with double sinks. The 2 other bedrooms with good sized closets & second full bathroom finish off the main level. Downstairs is an unfinished basement that walks out back and features regular windows & roughed in plumbing. With a great location & beautiful features, this won't last long. Call Today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $259,900
