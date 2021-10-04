 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $262,900

Wonderful home in very convenient location. Large living area with built in book cases. Dining area has two built in hutches. Cooks will love the gourmet kitchen with center island and lots of cabinet space. Enjoy morning coffee or just relaxing in the large sunroom that overlooks the back lawn. Main floor master bedroom with executive bathroom and laundry. Upstairs are two more bedrooms, an office, renovated bath and walk in attic for extra storage. The basement includes a workshop and a great area for a wine cellar. Enjoy cookouts on the brick patio with gas and charcoal grills. Fenced garden area, children's play set, detached storage building and a home warranty are all included. Don't let this exceptional home get away. See it today!

