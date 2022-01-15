This beautiful Ranch-style house is a must see! With an open floor plan for the main living area, 990 Suburban Road features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (one in the master bedroom), and oversized wrap-around deck, concrete driveway, a sod front yard, and contemporary finishes. Estimated completion: approximately 2 months
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $264,900
Lynchburg General’s emergency department has been juggling the influx of patients, and with precious few beds available, emergency patients who need to be admitted have been held in the emergency department for as long as 30 hours.
Ed Gowen has been fascinated with art for as long as he can remember.
Wood announced Sunday via Twitter he has committed to play for UVa after receiving a preferred walk-on offer.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's pick for secretary of transportation says the department is "laser focused" on preparation for this weekend's snow, coming days after the overnight standstill on Interstate 95.
The Campbell County Board of Supervisors appointed a new chairman and vice chairman of the board at its first meeting of 2022.
Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 continue to climb in the Lynchburg area.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
Youngkin names advisory team to help with COVID-19 management; its leader is critical of most vaccine mandates
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday created an advisory group to help guide the state's response to COVID-19 amid a record surge in cases and hospitalizations fueled by the omicron variant.
Broad assumptions can fall away when we take a new look at something we thought familiar.
The Bedford County School Board voted 5-2 on Thursday to repeal the in-school mask mandate for students and to suspend contact tracing for stu…