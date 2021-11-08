Awesome 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with Terrace APARTMENT, available with $0 Down Payment, in sought-after Woods on Wiggington neighborhood. GREAT location with easy access to Lynchburg, Boonsboro, parks, shopping, restaurants, and more! Quiet street is perfect for taking walks and riding bikes. Low county taxes. Terrific floorplan with finished basement. Granite counters in kitchen. Bonus area/loft for office or play area. Master bedroom with private bathroom. Finished basement with full bath and apartment or AirBnb potential. Fenced yard. Seller also providing flooring allowance with acceptable offer. With special $0 Down Financing, great location, and apartment potential, you will not find a better value, in this area, for the money. Call today to get pre-approved at no cost or obligation, and schedule a date/time to see this home before it is SOLD!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $264,900
