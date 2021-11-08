 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $264,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $264,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $264,900

Awesome 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with Terrace APARTMENT, available with $0 Down Payment, in sought-after Woods on Wiggington neighborhood. GREAT location with easy access to Lynchburg, Boonsboro, parks, shopping, restaurants, and more! Quiet street is perfect for taking walks and riding bikes. Low county taxes. Terrific floorplan with finished basement. Granite counters in kitchen. Bonus area/loft for office or play area. Master bedroom with private bathroom. Finished basement with full bath and apartment or AirBnb potential. Fenced yard. Seller also providing flooring allowance with acceptable offer. With special $0 Down Financing, great location, and apartment potential, you will not find a better value, in this area, for the money. Call today to get pre-approved at no cost or obligation, and schedule a date/time to see this home before it is SOLD!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert