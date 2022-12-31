3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $265,000

Looking for a new luxury townhome but don't want to wait for the building times? Well look no further. This one and a half year old 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome looks like new inside. The open concept main level offers a beautiful kitchen and large entertaining area great for all your friends and family. The 2nd level has the Master bedroom with tile shower and walk-in closet, 2 guest bedrooms, 2nd full bath, and laundry. The subdivision will offer a clubhouse, pool, walking path, and picnic areas once construction is completed. Several of the light fixtures and faucets have been upgraded and the rear patio has been epoxied. The location is great with only being about 5 minutes from Liberty University and wards road. Make your appointment soon as this one won't last long!!!