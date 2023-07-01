Introducing this stylish 3-bed, 2.5 bath townhome in a desirable Campbell County neigborhood! Built in 2021, you can experience all of its wonderful features without ever worrying about unexpected repairs or renovations. With low taxes and top-notch Brookville Schools nearby, you don't have to worry about sacrificing quality for affordability. This home is perfect for anyone looking for an updated and cozy place to call their own. See it today before it's gone!