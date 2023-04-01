The owners hate to leave this open floor plan ranch style home on almost of an acre but they simply have outgrown it and need more room. The kitchen is open to the great room and has a center island for extra prep space. The laundry room as added cabinets and drying area and leads out to the back deck. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and ensuite bath. 2 other bedrooms and bath complete this fabulous floorplan. Pantry space is in the kitchen along with stainless steel oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Maintenance free exterior and the cul de sac street provides for less traffic. The concrete driveway is 2 cars wide for off street parking. Higher ceilings and other custom features make this an ideal home for many buyers.