3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $269,900

Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Brookville School District. This home features an Open Concept with spacious living area, large kitchen and dining area, spacious master bedroom with bath, main level laundry room and a full unfinished basement with room for expansion. Spend quiet evenings on the deck or enjoying the fire pit in the back yard. This home is convenient to the City of Lynchburg while paying Campbell County Taxes, call today to schedule your showing.