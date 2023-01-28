3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $269,900

Charming cottage style home on a cul-de-sac. Close to James River access and downtown with easy access to 460 and 29. Spacious open floorplan with beautiful white granite tops in the kitchen and all kitchen appliances convey including the refrigerator. The master suite has double doors walking out to the covered rear deck with wooded views. Pre-finished Hickory wood floors throughout the main level with carpet in the spare bedrooms.