 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $269,900

Charming cottage style home on a cul-de-sac. Close to James River access and downtown with easy access to 460 and 29. Spacious open floorplan with beautiful white granite tops in the kitchen and all kitchen appliances convey including the refrigerator. The master suite has double doors walking out to the covered rear deck with wooded views. Pre-finished Hickory wood floors throughout the main level with carpet in the spare bedrooms.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert