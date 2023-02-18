Beautiful Craftsman style townhouse in Brookville school district! These newly built 3 bed 2.5 bath homes are luxury living at its finest! The open concept main floor features a kitchen and living space ideal for families and friends to gather. Upstairs, the master suite has a beautiful master bath and spacious walk-in closet. On the same floor are the additional 2 bedrooms, full bath, & laundry room. This community will offer a clubhouse with fitness center, pool, walking path & picnic areas around a serene pond.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $269,900
