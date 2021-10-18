 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $269,900

Come take a look at this Bedford Co home with finished basement. Enter into this home laminate flooring in living room and kitchen, granite countertops, two bedroom and full bath on main floor, upstairs master bedroom and bath and also loft area makes a great office with large window, down to lower area in basement kitchenette, full bath and another office or multi purpose room, outside large yard with fenced area and wrap around deck come take a look!

