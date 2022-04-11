Open house April 10 2-4 pm. Hard to find end unit townhome in the highly sought after Braxton Park community in the Brookville School district! Main level has a fantastic floor plan for entertaining with an open concept between the kitchen and living room along with a back deck overlooking the pond. All kitchen appliances will convey in sale and there is a pantry off the kitchen. Small office nook makes the perfect space for the kid's homework or to work from home. Upstairs the spacious master suite features a walk-in closet and your own private bath with a large vanity. There are two guest rooms that share a full hall bath. Basement is fully finished with another full bath and could be used for a den or a potential bedroom. Walk-out basement is private backing up to the neighborhood pond. The neighborhood pool is just across the road and is a salt water pool. Included in association dues are grounds maintenance, pool, trash, snow removal, and neighborhood lights.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $270,000
