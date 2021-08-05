 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $274,900
spotlight

Awesome, ranch home, large 3 acres with creek in the Brookville school district. Open floorplan, cool colors, Granite counter tops, basement has been framed and some wiring has been done and rough in plumbing for bath, lasrge master suite with huge walk in tile shower, large front porch for those lazy afternoons and rear copvered porch

