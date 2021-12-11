Fabulous move-in ready, like new, one level home, with convenient location, now available for $0 Down Payment! Clean and ready to move-in! You will love this ever-popular open floor plan with separate kitchen, dining, and living areas. Luxurious no-hassle flooring. Abundant natural light. 3 main level bedrooms. 2 main level full bathrooms. You will also appreciate the separate, thoughtfully designed covered porch area for cooking our and entertaining, that leads to the ultra-convenient mud room/laundry room. Abundant cabinets and counter space in kitchen. This home is bright, clean, modern, and needs nothing! Added bonus is spacious storage shed affords extra room for anything you may need, freeing up this home with PLENTY of closet space for everyday living and enjoyment. Convenient location makes getting around town a breeze. And with zero down financing, you can own this home for less than the cost of renting, or simply upgrade to the home you deserve! Call today for more info!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $276,000
