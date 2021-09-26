 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $279,900

Amazing home on nearly 3 acres with a Pool! 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with over 2300 sf. finished and room to expand! Great lot on a cul-de-sac centrally located to just off Cottontown Rd. Convenient to Boonsboro, Forest and Lynchburg for plenty of Shopping, groceries and local dining. Priced to sell! Currently Occupied by tenants. Please provide ample notice to show.

