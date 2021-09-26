Amazing home on nearly 3 acres with a Pool! 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with over 2300 sf. finished and room to expand! Great lot on a cul-de-sac centrally located to just off Cottontown Rd. Convenient to Boonsboro, Forest and Lynchburg for plenty of Shopping, groceries and local dining. Priced to sell! Currently Occupied by tenants. Please provide ample notice to show.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Campbell County, police said.
A Concord woman died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Campbell County, police said.
Jaylin Belford became the latest Liberty Christian football player to receive a Division I offer over the weekend when North Carolina offered the 5-foot-9 senior receiver and cornerback a preferred walk-on spot.
Just more than three years after the shooting death of a Forest man, the last chapter in his murder case was closed Friday with the sentencing of the fourth and final defendant involved in what’s been described as a robbery turned fatal.
Fatal Bedford County crash triggers 10 more years in prison for man with prior conviction for slaying in 2001
A DUI manslaughter crash last year in Bedford County has now led to a Roanoke man getting 10 years of a previously suspended sentence added to his prison time.
- Updated
LCA sustained its momentum in the second half for a 35-7 victory over the Bees at Liberty University's Williams Stadium.
A woman has filed a $75 million lawsuit against two Bedford County-based nonprofits and their president, claiming he repeatedly sexually abuse…
Evidence on a phone belonging to a Gretna man charged with murder from a shooting late last month indicates he’s a gang member, investigators said at his bond hearing on Tuesday.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Appomattox County.
A number of road improvement projects are on the horizon in Lynchburg, with the city both seeking and securing funding to tackle major infrast…