3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $284,900

  Updated
Beautiful home ready to move in! Walk into the large foyer leading to the vaulted great room and kitchen area with new appliances, new granite counter tops, there is new paint, new vinyl plank flooring, and new carpet throughout, roof replaced in last couple of years, new granite countertops in two bathrooms, Come take a look today before it's gone!

