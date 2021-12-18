 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $289,000

Awesome new construction, home is pre-wired with cat 6 cable and coax cable in every room, ready to meet all of todays internet and technology needs, front and rear porch, open floor plan, great design, custom build, eat in kitchen, with island/bar, huge vault in living room, tray in master, tile showers, vinyl plank flooring throughout, nice level lot, premium shaker cabinets, custom lighting, lots of trim, ballister overlook from upstairs oak treads for the steps

