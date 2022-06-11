Stunning new construction home conveniently located 8 Minutes from Wards Rd. Target / LU! 1126 Heath Ave. features a spacious 1,533 Sq. Ft. floor plan - All on one level! No steps! Great floor plan with open concept living, kitchen, & dining areas with a lovely cathedral ceiling. Kitchen features a large island, granite counter tops, SS appliances, & ample cabinet and counter space. Luxurious owners suite with large bedroom, gorgeous private bath with ceramic tile flooring, double vanity with extra built in cabinetry & glass and tile shower! (Glass doors being installed soon) Owners suite also features a huge 11x6 closet with built in closet organization system. Huge laundry / mudroom area with side entrance, perfect for extra storage. Handsome luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout all living areas and owners suite. Beautiful light fixtures & fans! Poured concrete driveway with extra parking. Covered front porch. Comcast high speed internet. No maintenance exterior. Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $289,900
