3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $289,900

Charming ranch located 20 minutes from LU in Campbell County. Features a large updated kitchen with Stainless Steele appliances open to the dining area and living room. Main floor master bedroom has a full bath, and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a second full bath are located on the main floor. The basement is partially finished with 3 bonus rooms, and tons of space for storage! You will love entertaining this summer with the In-Ground Pool (2 yr old pool liner), fire pit area, large screened in porch, and deck-all located in the fenced in back yard. 2 yr old heat pump will keep you warm and cool. Work from home with ease with Shentel internet available. With a short distance from 460 you have quick access to Appomattox, Rustburg and Downtown Lynchburg. This property is AS IS however Water leaked in basement over the fall during heavy rains. Fortress Foundation water guard will be installed with ratified offer before closing Pictures are from the summer. Currently rented.

