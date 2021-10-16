 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $289,900

Main level living, take a look at this move in ready Campbell County home in Russell meadows! This 3 bedroom 2 full baths home has open floor plan, granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring, a generator, covered patio for relaxing outside, newer storage shed, and concrete driveway. Make your appointment today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert