Main level living, take a look at this move in ready Campbell County home in Russell meadows! This 3 bedroom 2 full baths home has open floor plan, granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring, a generator, covered patio for relaxing outside, newer storage shed, and concrete driveway. Make your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $289,900
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow's Bolshoi theater.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Terrapin Mountain Café is located inside Montana Plains Bakery in the Boonsboro Shopping Center.
Halie Dawn Sutton, 20, of Rustburg appeared Thursday in court asking a judge to be let out of jail on bond.
"So far the Blue Ridge Rock Festival has had little to no significant impact to our area," Chris Garrett, the local emergency coordinator with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the Register & Bee this week.
Racist vandalism on public land near George Washington National Forest sparks outcry, call to action
Racist vandalism on public land near the George Washington National Forest has sparked a call to action, with local residents, an area club and a national nonprofit pushing for a response from the agencies who oversee the land.
The building will be closed for students from Wednesday through Friday. LCS said the plan is to reopen Monday "provided we have the necessary staff to ensure the safety and supervision of our students."
The courtroom legend is back on the bench on IMDb TV and as tough as ever.
Lynchburg-based Bank of the James on Wednesday named Michael A. Syrek as the bank’s new president.
A school bus driver for Bedford County Public Schools has been charged with driving under the influence.