Now is your chance to be a part of the sought after lifestyle of the Wyndhurst community. Enjoy the This open and spacious floor plan features a large living room with a gas log fireplace, formal dining room, and eat-on breakfast bar with storage. Convenient 2nd floor laundry, a large master En-Suite with walk-in shower and whirlpool tub with full access to a huge top level balcony right off of the Master Bedroom for complete privacy. This home also has a main level rocking chair front porch for the rest of the family. Both porches have beautiful sunset mountain views. Mylti-car concrete driveway with a large grilling patio. Attached outside storage building with electricity. Wonderful location to enjoy all of the amenities of Wyndhurst, blocks away from Jamerson Y, restaurants, parks, and local businesses.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $289,900
