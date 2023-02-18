Like New 3BR, 2.5BA home, Supersized 1.3 Acre Lot on a Quiet dead-end street with Active Stream. Under 5-minutes to the University of Lynchburg, 10-minutes to Liberty University and 10-minutes from Downtown. Open Living Area and Well Maintained. Has room to expand or for storage in the walk-out basement. Separate Upper & Lower HVAC. Large private yard. Schools are: Perrymont, PL Dunbar Middle & E.C. Glass High.