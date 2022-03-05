3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $297,400

Lovely like new 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Russell Meadows. Built in 2021 this homes offers over 1,400 sq ft, gas logs, upgraded stamped concrete 8x10 patio, upgraded stamped concrete 21x8 front patio, steps and walkway, enlarged paved driveway. Existing 4 year new home warranty with First American Home Warranty transfers to new buyer. Call today for your private showing before this beauty is gone.