3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,500

  • Updated
Wow what a GREAT home in a Great location. With over 2,100 SF of living space, Fenced and well landscaped yard. Rocking Chair Front porch. Raised garden beds, and storage building for your yard tools. Spacious kitchen; formal dining room; great room and a formal living room. Second level has our three bedrooms; master with full bath and Jacuzzi tub; and laundry room. This won't last so call your agent NOW!

