Gorgeous one level home on a quaint cul-de-sac in the convenient Russell Springs Community. Minutes to Wards Road, Restaurants, Downtown & Liberty University. Enjoy your large rocking chair front porch as you enter into this immaculate home offering beautiful hardwood floors & complete hard surface throughout the finished terrace level. The kitchen offers a pantry & large bar opens to the living & dining room. You will love this bright & airy floor plan w/ cathedral ceilings. Master suite & two additional main level bedrooms make this home perfect for every stage of your life The finished basement offers a Huge den, office w/french doors, rough in for a future bath plus a large area for storage. This lot backs up to a wooded area for privacy while you are grilling off your main level deck or concrete area below. This home has fresh paint, newly sealed and painted front porch & an almost new roof! This is a second home for the Sellers & barely lived in!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900
