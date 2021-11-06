 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900

Serene Boonsboro setting for this adult treehouse at the end of a cul-de-sac. With soaring ceilings, large island with Quartz counters, soft close cabinets and drawers, stainless steel appliances, recessed electric fireplace, main level master suite with double vanity, dedicated office space with 1/2 bath, cable railings and spray foam insulation (amazing energy efficiency!) ...the builder has spared no details. Out back there is an exterior kitchen with a spacious 28'x11' deck, flat space great for a firepit or kicking around a soccer ball. Come see this beautiful home today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert