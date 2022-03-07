This Well-Maintained 3BD/3.5BA Two Story Home is Located w/in the Quiet & Family Friendly Neighborhood of Willow Bend off Old Graves Mill Rd; and is w/in Walking Distance to the Nearby Restaurants & Shopping. The Exterior is Highlighted by its Covered Rocking Chair Front Porch as well as the Spacious Back Deck Overlooking the Yard, Perfect for Children or Pets to Enjoy. The Interior's Main Level boasts HW Floors & offers: Welcoming Foyer; Spacious Living Room w/ Gas Log FP; Breakfast Area w/ Access to Back Deck; Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Pantry; Formal Dining Room; and Hall Half Bath. The 2nd Level is comprised of Master Suite w/ WIC & Attached Full BA; Two Additional BDs; and Hallway Full Bath. The Finished Terrace offers Large Family Room; Laundry Room; Storage Room; 3rd Full BA; and Walkout to Back Yard. Don't Miss Your Chance At This Great Opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900
