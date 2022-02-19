Come see this cozy new construction home in a quiet neighborhood with all the convenience of shopping and schools located just off Boonsboro Road. This home provides three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms on one level. Open kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Grill on your back patio with plenty of yard to enjoy. Large shed with electricity to make your little workshop. Full access attic for storage from your 2-car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $304,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
AMHERST — An Amherst County man was sentenced to 25 years Thursday for second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding in the November …
Now under its fifth round of ownership, the iconic and well-known Yellow Submarine is back open for a business after a five-month hiatus.
A man who bit off part of his former girlfriend’s lip during an argument in late 2020 has been ordered to serve nearly 20 years in prison.
One man died after a house fire Sunday afternoon in Campbell County that authorities say was accidentally caused by an electrical issue.
Four teenagers and four adults returning from a hunting trip were on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday.
Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors remains divided over the county’s participation in a joint Amherst-Nelson Agriculture Center.
Junior guard Sebastian Akins led the way with 20 points, Landon Etzel added 17 and the Bulldogs held off a fourth-quarter Hilltoppers surge to head into region play on a positive note.
BEDFORD — A jury on Monday found a member of the MS-13 gang guilty of aggravated murder while committing abduction for financial benefit in th…
RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man who was charged with sex crimes against a minor last year pleaded guilty Thursday in Campbell County Circuit Court.