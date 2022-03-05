 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $305,000

Welcome home to 204 Legacy Oaks Circle. Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. If you are looking for main level living in quiet neighborhood, your search stops here. This home boasts open floorplan with beautiful luxury laminate hardwood floors, great kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and pantry. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with double sinks and walk in shower. Upstairs area could be 4th bedroom or an office with half bath. Enjoy your morning coffee on the extended patio featuring a retractable awning for those hot days. Loss of electricity, no worries, new generac generator. Nice storage shed and 2 car garage. Enjoy the pool this summer. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and area colleges.

