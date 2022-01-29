 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $309,000

Come see this cozy new construction home in a quiet neighborhood with all the convenience of shopping and schools located just off Boonsboro Road. This home provides three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms on one level. Open kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Grill on your back patio with plenty of yard to enjoy. Large shed with electricity to make your little workshop. Full access attic for storage from your 2-car garage.

