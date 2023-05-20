Welcome to this stunning home with exceptional features and exquisite attention to detail! Boasting a spacious interior with 9-foot ceilings and insulated walls, this house provides a comfortable and energy-efficient living environment. The charming cedar post front porch invites you into the property and you'll be captivated by the beautiful landscaping that will make being outside something you look forward to! The beautiful kitchen, complete with granite countertops and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances will undoubtedly impress! The open floor design seamlessly connects the kitchen to the living area. The house features spacious closets throughout, providing ample storage space for all your needs. Additionally, the large clearance in the crawl space offers convenient access and extra storage options. Don't miss out on this one! Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $309,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a steady presence in Bedford, Forest and Lynchburg, Campbell County now has two new farmers markets — one in Rustburg and the other on Ca…
'Face the reality:' Lynchburg School Board shifts to reduced salary increases plan; school closure remains in the discussion
In an attempt to shrink a multi-million-dollar budget gap between its original proposal and where the money stands now, the Lynchburg City Sch…
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing after more than a half-century in business.
A bicyclist died of his injuries in a crash involving a car last week in Campbell County, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
Gabriel Cook, in collaboration with Tony Camm, general manager of the Lynchburg Grand Hotel, is set to breathe new life into downtown Lynchbur…