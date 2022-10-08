 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $309,500

Sought out townhome in Emberly Way off Timberlake Road. Brookville School district. Open floor plan, white cabinets with quartz tops throughout. Electric fireplace in living room. Private wooded area in back. Completely furnished, ready to move in.

