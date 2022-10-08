Sought out townhome in Emberly Way off Timberlake Road. Brookville School district. Open floor plan, white cabinets with quartz tops throughout. Electric fireplace in living room. Private wooded area in back. Completely furnished, ready to move in.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $309,500
