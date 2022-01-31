 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $309,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $309,900

Great home conveniently located in the beautiful Wyndhurst development off Enterprise Dr near shopping, restaurants and YMCA. The home features fresh paint, landscaping and large driveway for off street parking. Main level has kitchen, pantry, living room with gas log fireplace, dining room, and half bath. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Convenient second floor laundry.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert