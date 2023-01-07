3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $314,900

Fabulous 2-story with basement located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Legacy Oaks community just off Old Forest Road. You'll love the sidewalks in the neighborhood for strolling, the club house, and pool ... and you'll love that lawn care and snow removal is done for YOU. Step inside to beautiful foyer with lovely flooring, neutral paint, chic lighting, and large rooms. Foyer opens to large living room for entertaining, relaxing. Living room flows nicely to the huge kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, large walk-in pantry, laundry, and bar penininsula for serving, and seating. Breakfast nook with windows to flood light into the space. Second level boasts pampering and spacious en-suite master, walk-in closet, relaxing bath. Two other spacious bedrooms on second level with full bath. Terrace level is finished with craft area, large den, office area, bath, and access to the back patio/back yard, plus large garage. The space in this home is tremendous, and the convenience is superb.