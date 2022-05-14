3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $315,000

Very well maintained 11/2 story home in Cornerstone. Main bedroom and bathroom on 1st floor and nice fenced in backyard. Nice porch to sit and enjoy nature around you. Very conveniently located near the colleges and shopping. Lumos TV and internet. This community has fiber optic service and underground utilities. HOA fee includes trash, recycling, snow removal, community playground and pool membership option. Lots of nice trails for walking and lots of restaurants nearby. Plantation shutters convey.