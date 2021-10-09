New construction! Ready to move in! This beautiful ranch with open floor plan is great for entertaining. Oversized front porch is just right for views of Timberlake. LVP throughout, custom cabinets and granite tops. Won't last long. Brookville school district. This property has the right to use a strip of land 5' wide along Lot 123 from Lakeside Drive to the lake, together with the use of the Dock and Lake front in front of Lot 124. This right includes the family of the Grantee, their guests and tenants and runs with the title of the property.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $315,000
